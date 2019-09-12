Highlight – Street Art Party in SALT District

Wake up and smell the paint, Christchurch!

What: Live Street Art Party

When: Saturday 5th October, 5pm–10pm

Where: SALT Square (next to Little High), SALT District

The party will feature artwork from several of the city’s graffiti artists for one night only!

“It’s great for us to be back in Christchurch, it’s going to be a spectacular night – one not to be missed!”

George Shaw, Oi YOU!

“It’s the first street art event in Christchurch in too long and it’s well overdue for NZ’s Street Art Capital. We are so stoked to showcase our local crews and have Oi YOU! back in action in Ōtautahi again.”

Bree Loverich, SALT District

The DTR Crew including Dcypher, Jacob Yikes, Wongi, Ikarus will be painting live on the night. The video animation of the SALT Ōtautahi mural will be revealed, which is the first street art projection mapping of its size and scale in Christchurch-- the projection will play every evening from October to December. Music on the day will be programmed by our very own RDU.

A pop-up art gallery will be a chance for you to get your hands on street art from the Fiksate Gallery and DTR Crew. In addition, the Shady Collective will be creating stencils, t-shirt prints and street art prints LIVE for you to take home. And if that wasn’t enough, there’ll be an urban streetwear night market including popular brands such as Curb, Hunters and Collectors just to name a few.

It’s no party without some food and drink! SALT Square will be a fully licensed gig space with food and drinks available, and our mates over at the Little High Eatery will be there to supply the goods. But of course, all SALT restaurants in the area will be more than happy to serve you up some kai – so come hungry.

But the night doesn’t end there. Not one, but FOUR after parties will follow the event, giving you the opportunity to choose where you want to party based on your taste. The Slate Room will have Mako Road, with liquid DnB & TRAP DJs at Dux Central, the usual fare at Smash Palace and DJ Fat Larry spinning classic electro disco on the deck of Retropolitan.

Some after parties are ticketed, but the live street art event is free!

For more details check out saltdistrict.nz

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/531517670988715/

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/highlight-street-art-party/christchurch

