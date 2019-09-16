Name release: Riccarton homicide investigation
Monday, 16 September 2019, 5:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah
Illingworth:
Police can confirm the identity
of a man who died during an incident in Riccarton on
Saturday 14 September.
He was 48-year-old Christchurch man
Ngaoa Kokaua.
Our thoughts are with Mr Kokaua’s whanau
following his death.
The scene examination and homicide
investigation
continue.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias
“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s, when complaints were commonly being levelled at RNZ’s Morning Report programme, largely by National MPs discomfited by being interviewed by Kim Hill.
The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>