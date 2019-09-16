Delays expected after Upper Hutt crash
Monday, 16 September 2019, 6:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking motorists to be patient this evening
following a crash in Upper Hutt.
A vehicle rolled down a
bank on River Road about 5.35pm.
One person sustained
moderate injuries.
Motorists may experience delays and are
asked to avoid the area, if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias
“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s, when complaints were commonly being levelled at RNZ’s Morning Report programme, largely by National MPs discomfited by being interviewed by Kim Hill.
The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>