Delays expected after Upper Hutt crash

Monday, 16 September 2019, 6:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are asking motorists to be patient this evening following a crash in Upper Hutt.

A vehicle rolled down a bank on River Road about 5.35pm.

One person sustained moderate injuries.

Motorists may experience delays and are asked to avoid the area, if possible.


