Rumours of heavy traffic in Otago this weekend

Fleetwood Mac fans may be going their own way but all will be keen to have a trouble-free journey to Dunedin and home again. Fleetwood Mac’s South Island concert is on Saturday night, 21 September at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Around a third of all ticket holders are travelling from Christchurch, so SH1 will be busy. The NZ Transport Agency is expecting more drivers on the road over this weekend and is hopeful the current situation of no severe weather warnings will remain in place.

“Thunder only happens when it’s raining, so keep an eye on the weather forecast and drive to the conditions,” says Transport Agency Journey Manager Peter Brown.

If you never did believe in miracles, but have a feeling it's time to try, then be aware the peak travel period is expected to be between 3 pm and 6.30 pm on Friday, and from 10 am on both Saturday (into Dunedin) and Sunday (away from Dunedin). “You and me got plenty of time, especially if you travel outside of the peak hours,” says Mr Brown.

• Expect short delays seven kilometres south of Oamaru as the Waiareka Bridge is currently getting some repairs so speeds are reduced to 50 km/ hour.

Now here you go again, you say you want your freedom, but in order to have an enjoyable journey, share the driving if you are travelling long distances, ignore the voice saying don't stop, it'll soon be here and drive safely.



How to stay up to date:

• The key traffic and travel source which provides up-to-date information on weather and road conditions is www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• http://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/11 (Canterbury) and https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/13 (Otago).

• Important information is also shared via the Transport Agency’s official Twitter and South Island Facebook accounts listed here https://www.nzta.govt.nz/contact-us/connect-with-us/

• Drivers can also call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to speak to the call centre team who can provide them with traffic and travel information either before they’re travelling or when they’re on the road.

• Travel tips for once you get to Dunedin and other key information: https://hail.to/forsyth-barr-stadium/publication/q7RVzrm

© Scoop Media

