Hagley Oval Proposal Submitted

Hagley Oval Proposal Submitted

Regenerate Christchurch has today submitted a proposal to the Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Hon Poto Williams, which, if approved, would support Christchurch’s bid to host top tier matches during the 2021 International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup.

The agency is proposing that Section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act 2016 be used to amend the Christchurch District Plan to permit changes to the use and operation of Hagley Oval which would enable more international fixtures to be played at the venue. The proposed changes to the use and operation of the venue include the installation of permanent lighting facilities.

The proposal has been submitted to the Associate Minister who has delegated authority from the Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Hon Megan Woods, to consider proposals to utilise Section 71 of the Act to support regeneration initiatives.

The proposal, which was prompted by a request from the Canterbury Cricket Trust, was finalised after the views of strategic partners (Environment Canterbury, Christchurch City Council, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Selwyn District Council and Waimakariri District Council) and the Chief Executive of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) had been considered.

If the Associate Minister decides to proceed with the proposal, the Act requires it to be notified to enable written public comment.

Out of respect for the Associate Minister’s decision-making process, Regenerate Christchurch will not be making any further comment.

-ENDS-

© Scoop Media

