Police seeking information on Dunedin fire

Dunedin Police assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand in the investigation of a fire in the Flagstaff area are seeking help from the public.

The fire, which is being treated as suspicious, broke out on Pineapple Flagstaff walking track near North Taieri on Monday 16 September.

Police are seeking information from anyone who was in the area, or who may have seen anything suspicious, between around midday and 1pm on Monday.

If you can help, contact Dunedin Police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





