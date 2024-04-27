Diplomacy Needed More Than Ever

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ engagements in Türkiye this week underlined the importance of diplomacy to meet growing global challenges.

“Returning to the Gallipoli Peninsula to represent New Zealand at Anzac commemorations was a sombre reminder of the critical importance of diplomacy for de-escalating conflicts and easing tensions,” Mr Peters says.

“We must heed the lessons of history and redouble our collective resolve to do better. It is more important now than it has ever been.”

Mr Peters attended the Dawn Service at the Anzac Commemorative Site, the New Zealand National Service at Chunuk Bair, and the Australian National Service at Lone Pine alongside Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

“New Zealand’s presence at Gallipoli is made possible by the unwavering generosity and friendship shown to us by the Turkish government and people,” Mr Peters says.

In Istanbul, Mr Peters met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, with conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific and Trade topics of discussion.

“New Zealand and Türkiye’s shared historical experience at Gallipoli was pivotal in shaping relations between our two countries. Our relationship continues to strengthen through cooperation in areas such as trade and disaster management.

“New Zealand and Türkiye have a long history of coming to each other’s aid and cooperation in times of natural disasters, including during the Turkish earthquakes in February 2023.”

To highlight this cooperation, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and its Turkish counterpart agency, AFAD have signed a cooperation arrangement during Mr Peters visit.

“Our engagement with New Zealand companies operating in Türkiye was a powerful reminder of what our country can achieve on the global stage.

“Take Robinson Seismic for example, the creator of seismic bearings, which has successfully been delivering successful projects in Türkiye since 2001. Iconic New Zealand company Hamilton Jet is another example - securing the largest single procurement contract ever awarded by the Turkish Coast Guard - 200 jet units for their fleet of fast patrol boats.”

