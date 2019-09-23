Road renewals on Southland highways underway

With spring bringing warmer weather, alongside comes the beginning of renewal works on Southland state highways by Highways South, for the NZ Transport Agency. These works include road reconstructions involving several layers of roading material and resealing and will take place until autumn 2020.

“This renewal programme rebuilds the texture in roads and reduces any deficiencies, such as potholes and cracks, which may contribute to crashes,” says Mark Stewart, Acting Maintenance Contract Manager for the Transport Agency in Southland. “Warmer temperatures and drier days allow the new seal to bind more effectively to the road surface, and longer days allow our hard-working crews to complete this work in a shorter time-frame, to minimise highway delays.

“Dome Creek, near Five Rivers Café, SH6, is the first priority due to both the deterioration of the road surface in that area, and the need to get this busy route to Queenstown and Milford Sound completed before the summer visitor season,” he says.

After Dome Creek, expected to get underway towards the end of October, renewal and sealing crews will work their way through these sites in this order over the warm months:

• SH1 Ascot roundabout

• SH1 near Dacre at four sites

• SH98 near Mill Rd North

• SH93 at Dish Channel Corner/Dodds Rd

• SH96 near Mataura

• SH6 at Tothills Creek/Gap Rd near Winton

• SH99 at Steele Road

“We encourage people to be patient on our roads over summer and not exceed the posted speed limits to ensure both the safety of the crews working, their own safety and that of their passengers. Even when it appears that no work is happening, we ask you to keep your speed to the temporary limit, ensuring the works do not get needlessly damaged. The goal of these works is safer and smoother journeys on our highways.”

Highways South and the Transport Agency acknowledge that this work will cause some disruption for road users and appreciates everyone’s patience. If there are concerns or questions, road users can call 03 211 1561 to speak with the Highways South team, or sign up for email updates on interruptions on Southland highways via this Facebook page www.facebook.com/HighwaysSouthNZ

• Watch this short video for tips on driving on fresh chip seal and find out why “30k is ok” to protect your car’s paint job and also the new road surface: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eq5t3ANnN24

