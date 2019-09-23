Cornwall Park to change gate times for vehicle access

From September 30, the Cornwall Park gates at Myers Drive and the Olive Grove will be closed until 9.30am on weekdays, Michael Ayrton, the park’s Director, said today.

This will mean there will be no through-access for vehicles between Manukau Road and Greenlane West Road at these times.

“Our focus is on making sure the park can be enjoyed as a place of recreation by all its users, and opening these gates later will help support this at what is a popular time of day with joggers and others.

“This follows successful trialing of selected vehicle closures at the park over recent years. We know this part of the park is used by many motorists and we are taking steps to advise drivers currently using this route so they can plan in advance.”

Cornwall Park has erected digital signs and posters near the two entrances and undertaken advertising to broadcast the changes so motorists can plan to use surrounding arterial routes.

The park’s purpose, and the reason it was gifted to Aucklanders, is for it to be a place of recreation for everyone, and this is not consistent with high volumes of often fast through-traffic, Mr Ayrton said.

Weekend and public holiday gate opening times will not change.





