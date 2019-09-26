Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SPCA prosecutes man for beating a dog after it bit daughter

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 8:55 am
Press Release: SPCA


A man has been prosecuted by SPCA for wilfully ill-treating an animal, after he beat a dog so hard its eye was left as a ‘bloody pulp’.

Sean Landy, who pleaded guilty at an earlier appearance, was yesterday sentenced in the Porirua District Court to five months’ community detention, ordered to pay a $1000 fine to SPCA, and a contribution of $150 towards legal costs.

The case began on the afternoon of 26th of November 2017 when the defendant left his seven-year-old daughter in the care of some friends. These friends were also looking after Patch, a male Staffordshire bull terrier, for another friend. Patch was chained up at the rear of the property.

Approximately half an hour later, the defendant received a phone call from his friends, telling him that Patch had bitten his daughter on the lips. He drove straight back, and took an aluminium baseball bat from his car and went straight to where Patch was chained up.

The defendant hit Patch four times on the head with the bat, which caused Patch’s left eye to rupture. He then took his daughter to hospital. She was admitted overnight for surgery on her lips. She also had claw marks on her leg and arm.

Patch’s owners took him to an after-hours’ veterinarian clinic. The vet found that Patch’s left eye was severely damaged, to the point of being a bloody pulp. The vet said Patch would have suffered a great deal of pain as a result of the beating. Patch’s owners elected to have him euthanized as they did not want to risk him attacking someone else.

The defendant said that he regretted his actions, that he was “seeing red” and he wanted Patch to feel pain like his daughter had. He admitted to hitting Patch pretty hard because he did not want Patch to be put down nicely, but he did not intend on killing him.

“This case reminds us that children’s interactions with dogs should always be supervised, and children and dogs should never be left unsupervised. It is important that parents and caregivers educate their children about how to behave around dogs.” says Andrea Midgen, SPCA CEO.

“Feelings were clearly running high, but violence towards animals is never okay. SPCA sympathises with the victims of dog bites and acknowledges that dog attacks are a major societal problem that require a serious and effective long-term solution. But beating an animal blind in a violent manner is horrific and absolutely not the answer to this issue.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Negotiations Announced: Trade Agreement To Drive Action On Climate And Environment

New Zealand is leading a first-of-its-kind agreement that will use trade rules to tackle climate change and other environmental issues, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today...

The ACCTS agreement intends to:
• Remove tariffs on environmental goods and make new commitments on environmental services
• Establish concrete commitments to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies
• Develop voluntary guidelines for eco-labelling programmes and mechanisms More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 