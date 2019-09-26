Mayor joins Fonterra in selling out Kāpiti cheese workers

26 September 2019

Mayor K Gurunathan joins Fonterra in selling out Kāpiti cheese workers



Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton says that Mayor K Gurunathan’s resigned acceptance of the loss of 65 jobs at Fonterra’s Te Roto Drive factory simply isn’t good enough, and that Kāpiti’s Mayor should be leading the fight to keep the factory open.



“Mayor K Gurunathan’s resigned acceptance of Fonterra’s closure of its Te Roto Drive factory, and his vague hope that employees might find jobs elsewhere simply isn’t good enough, and it amounts to him joining Fonterra in selling out Kāpiti’s cheese factory workers. It shows that the Mayor isn’t prepared to fight for our communities when the going gets tough, and the people of Kāpiti, but especially the 65 Fonterra workers impacted today, deserve more from their Mayor,” says Mr Compton.



Gwynn Compton says his reaction to the closure marks a clear contrast between what he’ll bring to the role if elected as Mayor, and how Mayor K Gurunathan operates.



“Within minutes of Fonterra’s announcement being made, I’d already set up a petition to fight the closure at www.savekapiticheese.nz and have been spending my own time and money rallying community support. As a community, we can and we must challenge Fonterra’s short-sighted decision, and the Mayor should be leading that fight, not meekly rolling over and hoping everything will turn out okay.”



Gwynn Compton has already enjoyed success leading this type of activity, with his petition opposing the proposed name change to Victoria University of Wellington being signed by over 13,000 people and resulting in the Minister of Education declining the name change request, and the university eventually abandoning it all together.



“As Mayor, I’ll fight relentlessly for every job in Kāpiti. We’re already facing a massive employment challenge in the next two years as the Transmission Gully and Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway projects finish, meaning hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars of economic activity will leave the district.



“Mayor K Gurunathan’s failure of leadership today further reinforces the call for change at Kāpiti Coast District Council. If I’m elected as Mayor, I’ll bring fresh leadership, smart thinking, and a community-led approach to Council, as well as leaving no stone unturned when it comes to fighting on behalf of our communities.”



Those wanting to fight the closure of the Te Roto Drive factory are encouraged to visit www.savekapiticheese.nz and sign their names.



