Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor joins Fonterra in selling out Kāpiti cheese workers

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Gwynn Compton

Media release

26 September 2019

Mayor K Gurunathan joins Fonterra in selling out Kāpiti cheese workers


Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton says that Mayor K Gurunathan’s resigned acceptance of the loss of 65 jobs at Fonterra’s Te Roto Drive factory simply isn’t good enough, and that Kāpiti’s Mayor should be leading the fight to keep the factory open.


“Mayor K Gurunathan’s resigned acceptance of Fonterra’s closure of its Te Roto Drive factory, and his vague hope that employees might find jobs elsewhere simply isn’t good enough, and it amounts to him joining Fonterra in selling out Kāpiti’s cheese factory workers. It shows that the Mayor isn’t prepared to fight for our communities when the going gets tough, and the people of Kāpiti, but especially the 65 Fonterra workers impacted today, deserve more from their Mayor,” says Mr Compton.


Gwynn Compton says his reaction to the closure marks a clear contrast between what he’ll bring to the role if elected as Mayor, and how Mayor K Gurunathan operates.


“Within minutes of Fonterra’s announcement being made, I’d already set up a petition to fight the closure at www.savekapiticheese.nz and have been spending my own time and money rallying community support. As a community, we can and we must challenge Fonterra’s short-sighted decision, and the Mayor should be leading that fight, not meekly rolling over and hoping everything will turn out okay.”


Gwynn Compton has already enjoyed success leading this type of activity, with his petition opposing the proposed name change to Victoria University of Wellington being signed by over 13,000 people and resulting in the Minister of Education declining the name change request, and the university eventually abandoning it all together.


“As Mayor, I’ll fight relentlessly for every job in Kāpiti. We’re already facing a massive employment challenge in the next two years as the Transmission Gully and Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway projects finish, meaning hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars of economic activity will leave the district.


“Mayor K Gurunathan’s failure of leadership today further reinforces the call for change at Kāpiti Coast District Council. If I’m elected as Mayor, I’ll bring fresh leadership, smart thinking, and a community-led approach to Council, as well as leaving no stone unturned when it comes to fighting on behalf of our communities.”


Those wanting to fight the closure of the Te Roto Drive factory are encouraged to visit www.savekapiticheese.nz and sign their names.


ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gwynn Compton on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Negotiations Announced: Trade Agreement To Drive Action On Climate And Environment

New Zealand is leading a first-of-its-kind agreement that will use trade rules to tackle climate change and other environmental issues, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today...

The ACCTS agreement intends to:
• Remove tariffs on environmental goods and make new commitments on environmental services
• Establish concrete commitments to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies
• Develop voluntary guidelines for eco-labelling programmes and mechanisms More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 