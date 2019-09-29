Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Highlight – Street Art Party in SALT District

Sunday, 29 September 2019, 7:12 pm
Press Release: ChristchurchNZ


Highlight – Street Art Party in SALT District

Wake up and smell the paint, Christchurch!

What: Live Street Art Party
When: Saturday 5th October, 5pm–10pm
Where: SALT Square (next to Little High), SALT District

The party will feature artwork from several of the city’s graffiti artists for one night only!

“It’s great for us to be back in Christchurch, it’s going to be a spectacular night – one not to be missed!”
George Shaw, Oi YOU!

“It’s the first street art event in Christchurch in too long and it’s well overdue for NZ’s Street Art Capital. We are so stoked to showcase our local crews and have Oi YOU! back in action in Ōtautahi again.”- Bree Loverich, Oi YOU!

The DTR Crew including Dcypher, Jacob Yikes, Wongi, Ikarus will be painting live on the night. The video animation of the SALT Ōtautahi mural will be revealed, which is the first street art projection mapping of its size and scale in Christchurch-- the projection will play every evening from October to December. Music on the day will be programmed by our very own RDU.

A pop-up art gallery will be a chance for you to get your hands on street art from the Fiksate Gallery and DTR Crew. In addition, the Shady Collective will be creating stencils, t-shirt prints and street art prints LIVE for you to take home. And if that wasn’t enough, there’ll be an urban streetwear night market including popular brands such as Curb, Hunters and Collectors just to name a few.

It’s no party without some food and drink! SALT Square will be a fully licensed gig space with food and drinks available, and our mates over at the Little High Eatery will be there to supply the goods. But of course, all SALT restaurants in the area will be more than happy to serve you up some kai – so come hungry.

But the night doesn’t end there. Not one, but FOUR after parties will follow the event, giving you the opportunity to choose where you want to party based on your taste. The Slate Room will have Mako Road, with liquid DnB & House at Dux Central, the Biktober Rainbow Rave- CLIMAX at Smash Palace and DJ Fat Larry spinning classic electro disco on the deck of Retropolitan.

Some after parties are ticketed, but the live street art event is free!

For more details check out saltdistrict.nz

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/531517670988715/

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/highlight-street-art-party/christchurch


Collaborators:
SALT District Businesses
Oi YOU!
RDU
DTR Crew: Dcypher, Ikarus, Wongi and Jacob Yikes
Bassfreaks
Little High Eatery
Little High Lanes
Base Woodfired Pizza
Multi Events
Fiksate Gallery
Recycle Boutique
Hunters and Collectors
Bohemian Bakery
Madam Woo
C1 Espresso
Curb
Boardertown
Hunters and Collectors
Shady Collective
Smash Palace
Dux Central
The Slate Room
Retropolitan
Watch this Space!
Madeknown
Friday Creative
Espresso245
PLUME
World
Headspace
VAPO
MAINZ
SARI SARI
Phantom Billstickers

Sponsored by:
SALT District
Little High Lanes
Stockman Group
181 High Ltd.
Studio D4
ChristchurchNZ
Development Christchurch Ltd.
Christchurch City Council
Ōtākaro Ltd.
Phantom Billstickers


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ChristchurchNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


45 Events And 290 NZ Businesses: Climate Strike Friday

170,000 people stood united for climate justice across Aotearoa in New Zealand’s third strike for climate on Friday. Additionally 290 businesses closed doors for the day and went on strike.

From large cities to small towns, strikes were held in 45 locations around the country. 80,000+ people attended the Auckland strike, which was held in collaboration with 4TK - 4 Tha Kulture. 40,000+ people attended the Wellington strike, which was co-hosted by the 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors. More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 