Firearm collection event this weekend in Trentham

This weekend there will be a prohibited firearm and part collection event on Saturday 5 October at the Trentham Racecourse from 10am-1pm.

If you can’t make a collection event, firearm holders also have the option of going to their local dealer to hand-in firearms and parts.

Contact your local dealer to make a booking before you go.

Firearm owners can now also apply for compensation if they own a unique prohibited firearm, part or accessory.

Information on criteria, cost and how to apply is now available on the Police website.

You can also modify some prohibited firearms - Police’s website has information on modifications and a list of approved gunsmiths.

For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

