Omoto SH7 entrance to Greymouth staying closed overnight



The NZ Transport Agency is keeping State Highway 7 closed at Omoto, between Greymouth and Stillwater, for the rest of today and overnight. The highway was closed around 7 pm last night (Wednesday) after significant movement from an historic slip which activated mid-August after a period of extensive rainfall. It has remained closed all day.

The highway has been reduced to a single lane with traffic management and close monitoring since that time.

The slip east of Greymouth has moved significantly in the past 36 - 48 hours with around half a metre shifting last night while the highway was closed. It has continued to move today, says the Transport Agency’s Maintenance Contract Manager, Moira Whinham.

The situation will be reviewed at 10 am on Friday – check this link:

• https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/270371

The detour for this route is via Taylorville on the north side of the Grey River which adds a few minutes to the overall journey on SH7, the route to Reefton, she says. Drivers are being detoured at the Stillwater and Cobden bridges.

The Transport Agency thanks all drivers for their patience while this land movement is underway and for taking care on the Taylorville route.



