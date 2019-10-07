Seaview Wharf Crane Salvage Update

7 October



The recovery operation to salvage the crawler crane that fell off CentrePort’s Seaview Wharf last week begins today.

The 20-tonne crane, operated by civil contracting company GK Shaw Limited fell into 12 metres of water on 2 October. The driver of the crane was unharmed.

New Zealand Diving and Salvage has been contracted by CentrePort to carry out the job which is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday.

Today divers will set up to prepare cutting the crane boom into sections which will be lifted out onto a support vessel for removal.

The remainder of the crane will be moved using airbags (each with a 10-tonne lifting capacity) and towed to CentrePort and lifted out using a crane onto a truck for removal. This is scheduled for Wednesday.

CentrePort and GK Shaw are conducting investigations into why the incident occurred.



ends

© Scoop Media

