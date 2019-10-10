Consultation on proposed highway speed limit change

10 October 2019



Consultation on proposed highway speed limit change for Lumsden

The NZ Transport Agency is currently identifying highways where lower speed limits could help save lives and reduce serious crashes, and where communities want change.

In Southland, consultation starts later this month on a proposal to lower the speed limits on SH94’s eastern approach into Lumsden from Gore, also called the Lumsden-Riversdale Highway.

“There’s community support for a lower speed limit on this section of highway, which also has the backing of key stakeholders including the Southland District Council, and NZ Police,” says Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland. “We know many local people are concerned about increasing traffic volumes and vehicles’ speeds in their communities.”

Consultation on extending the existing 50km/h speed limit 300 metres further east on SH94 towards Gore, currently with a 70km/h limit, begins on Monday, 14 October with feedback closing on Thursday, 14 November 2019.

“Traffic is increasing along this section of highway with the average daily traffic count now at just over 2,600 vehicles a day, a 16 percent increase from four years earlier,” says Mr Harland. “The community and Southland District Council are worried about the safety of the elderly and young children crossing a highway with limited visibility in places, making it harder for them to judge approaching traffic speeds on what’s becoming a busier highway, with a 70km/h speed limit.

“While technical assessments of this site support the proposed speed limit change, feedback from councils, local residents and other key stakeholders is critical to ensuring the most appropriate and safest speeds become permanent and enforceable for these communities.”

Mr Harland says this feedback will be considered by the Transport Agency before it makes any decisions on these proposed speed limit changes. The consultation period gives people a month to provide feeback on the proposed speed limit changes.

What is the proposal?

Extending the 50km/h speed limit on SH94 a further 300 metres east toward Gore. This length of highway has an existing 70km/h limit.

ends



© Scoop Media

