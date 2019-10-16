Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

10 years of crime busting

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 8:43 am
Press Release: Crimestoppers


Crimestoppers New Zealand has marked its 10th year of operation and celebrated the milestone with an event at Government House, hosted by the Governor General, Her Excellency the Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy.

Crimestoppers is an anonymous and independent way of reporting crimes in New Zealand.

Last night recognised the contribution of John Perham, who at the request of the Police Commissioner of the day, Howard Broad, founded Crimestoppers, and provided support and leadership for its goal of making New Zealand a better place.

John Perham was convinced that, as in the UK, a free phone service where providers of information were guaranteed anonymity would be of great value to New Zealand Police and other law and order agencies.

With the generous support of Crimestoppers UK and its Chairman, Lord Ashcroft, the Crimestoppers New Zealand (Crimestoppers) charity was formed in 2009 with John Perham as the founding Chair. Support for a crime line service has since expanded beyond Police to include Customs, Immigration and Corrections.

Commissioner of Police, Mike Bush, who was at the 10-year celebration, acknowledged the contribution made by John Perham in leading Crimestoppers New Zealand and awarded him a Police Commissioner’s Certificate of Appreciation.

‘The guaranteed anonymity of the Crimestoppers freephone line has encouraged people with information about criminal behaviour to share what they know, helping us in our mission to be the safest country.’

Crimestoppers Acting Chair, Allan Freeth, acknowledged the support of all those who had driven the creation of the organisation, providing a pathway for New Zealanders to do the right thing.

Crimestoppers has received over 200,000 telephone reports and Police have recorded over 75,000 entries in their intelligence database since 2009, with the highest monthly return recorded in March of 2019 during the Christchurch terror attack period.

Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

