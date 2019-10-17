Heavy rain for the South Island's west coast

17/10/19

MetService is forecasting a low-pressure system to affect New Zealand from Friday, bringing rain, especially to parts of the South Island. There is then brief improvement in the weather before a front approaches New Zealand from the Tasman Sea on Sunday.

MetService Meteorologist Andrew James explains, “The main impacts from the first system will be on Friday for Westland, Buller and northwest Nelson where Orange Warnings for Heavy Rain are now in force. The South Island east coast is often sheltered, but we do expect rain for some eastern areas as the system crosses the country, particularly coastal Otago.”

“Additionally, there will be snow or sleet in higher South Island areas and MetService have issued a Road Snowfall Warning for the Lindis Pass on SH8,” James continues.

A rain band, associated with this low, crosses the North Island on Friday and early Saturday, though rainfall totals will be less than what was experienced with the low earlier this week.

“There is a brief break in the weather during the weekend, which lasts until Sunday afternoon for the North Island. This brings reasonable conditions for the Auckland Marathon and runners should expect cloud cover and a high of around 18C,” explains James.

A cold front then approaches Aotearoa from the Tasman Sea on Sunday. Ahead of that front, there will be strong and gusty north-westerly winds and much of the country will be windy. We expect the strongest winds in Wellington, Wairarapa and the Marlborough Sounds as the winds funnel through Cook Strait. As this front crosses the country it brings a brief period of rain on Sunday or Monday. The passage of this front marks the change to a cooler showery southwest flow which is set to affect Aotearoa through next week.

ends

© Scoop Media

