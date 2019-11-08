Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SDHB celebrates outstanding staff at awards night

Friday, 8 November 2019, 8:51 am
Press Release: Southern District Health Board


Southern DHB celebrated its remarkable staff from across the district at the Southern Excellence Awards last night (Thursday 7 November).

Held simultaneously in the Otago Polytechnic Hub in Dunedin and Bill Richardson Transport Museum in Southland, the Awards evening was established to recognise the many ways in which excellence is reflected across Southern DHB.

“This year’s nominees and winners are an exceptional group of people who have excelled in their roles and deserve to be thanked and acknowledged. This is the second year we have run the Southern Excellence Awards and it hasn’t got any easier to choose winners from among our 4,000 dedicated staff. Nominees come from across our diverse teams and include leaders, clinical staff, technicians, carers and change-makers,” says Southern DHB Chief Executive, Chris Fleming.

“The Awards are about acknowledging staff and the very important roles they play in providing care and support across the southern health system.”

Ten award categories have been established to represent the diversity in healthcare delivery and services.

The new ‘Graham Crombie Outstanding Leadership Award’ was presented to Strategy, Primary and Community Directorate’s General Manager, Glenn Symon, by Graham Crombie’s sons Michael and David.

Glenn was congratulated for his inspiring leadership and staff empowerment, overseeing system changes that have significantly improved the patient experience, for older people in particular.

“Glenn is a worthy first winner of this award named in honour of our late Deputy Commissioner Graham Crombie. Graham was an exceptional individual, leader and mentor. Glenn consistently demonstrates those same qualities,” says Mr Fleming.

Other awards included Behind the Scenes (Unsung Hero), Team of the Year, Improvements of the Year Award, Rising Star, Outstanding Care and Compassion and the Māori Health Development Award.

The winners of each category will receive a professional development grant.

The Southern Excellence Awards are an annual event that started in 2018.

