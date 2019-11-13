QLDC workshop helps senior drivers feel safe on the road



Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) knows the importance of drivers feeling comfortable on our roads. At the end of November a free, QLDC-sponsored workshop will help senior road users brush up on their road rules and feel confident behind the wheel.

Staying Safe is a classroom-based refresher workshop that aims to maintain and improve safe driving practices, as well as increase knowledge of transport options available to help senior road users remain mobile.

QLDC General Manager Property & Infrastructure Pete Hansby said it was important the Queenstown Lakes District’s senior citizens felt comfortable getting around the area.

“We have unique conditions that can prove challenging for road users,” Mr Hansby said.

“This workshop will help the region’s senior drivers feel confident when they’re on the road. Equally, it will make them aware of alternative transport options so there’s always an available option to get around.”

The workshop will be held at the Queenstown Event Centre’s Function Room on Wednesday 27 November. It is free, with morning tea and lunch provided.

