The Men’s Christmas Gift and Beer Fair

Who: Beer Jerk

What: Christmas Gift and Beer Fair

Where: The Fridge & Flagon – 2/2 Shaddock St, Eden Terrace, Auckland

When: Saturday 23rd November from 12pm – 6pm.

Why: Great gifts from artisan suppliers tailored towards men.

Not sure what to get your hard-to-buy-for Husband, Brother, Son or Mate for Christmas? Have no fear! The Men's Christmas Gift Fair is here!

Beer Jerk have partnered up with some incredible local craftspeople to showcase a range of awesome artisan gifts for the man in your life this Christmas. At the Fridge and Flagon, Beer Jerk’s Auckland Craft Beer Warehouse you can browse through selections of Men’s Grooming Products, Skateboards, Candles, Coffee, Home Brew Supplies and Motorbikes, all with a fresh, cold beer and a gourmet Toastie. All alongside Auckland’s best beer selection and a variety of variety beer boxes.

There will also be a raffle featuring a selection of incredible products with all proceeds going towards Movember.

Including:

The Dark Heart Grooming Co.

Banks Cold Brew

Goose Boards w/ crafting workshop

Woodbine Candle Co.

Experience Motorcycles of Kingsland

Home Brew West w/ brewing demonstration

Toasted As

