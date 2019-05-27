Queenstown’s Organic Solutions Acquires Leading Farm



In what is seen to be a major shift in the New Zealand organics industry, Organic Solutions has acquired Brydone Growers of Oamaru. Brydone Growers, one of the oldest and largest organic growers in the South Island, is a the only South Island organic grower of many brassica and leafy crops in addition to their organic potato crops famous throughout New Zealand.

“The demand for organics is outstripping supply. Securing a stable source of organic vegetables for our Thai food operations is a cornerstone of our growth strategies. Queenstown and now Timaru are hungry for organic Thai food, and they grow hungrier by the day.” said James Porteous, Director and Founder of Organic Solutions.

“As consumers become more aware of the impact of insecticides and herbicides, such as Roundup, on their health, organics is fast becoming the new norm for health-conscious shoppers. At the end of the day, it’s about doing the right thing.” said Marc Lanson, Co-founder.

Brydone Growers will undergo a trading name change to Oamaru Organics. “The name change clarifies where we are and what we do. The name Brydone is associated with other businesses not necessarily focused on organics, so the new name removes any confusion.” commented Head Grower and Co-owner Nigel Clark.

Previous owners Marty Quinella and Cushla Brophy grew the business significantly through their careful stewardship of the land, ensuring the rich “Totara Tar” soils increased their fertility over time. “When Organic Solutions approached us, we saw a good fit with the farm and a compelling vision to take organics to the next level.” Said Marty Quinella.







Key members of the growing team will remain while Marty and Cushla continue to offer valuable advice to the new owners.

In addition to providing wholesale organic vegetables to distributors and retailers, Organic Solutions will use the vegetables for its popular organic Thai food outlets with plans for a pickling brand, organic ready-to-eat meals and organic food boxes to follow.

Organic Solutions, a Queenstown-based company, has interests in organic produce, worm farm technology for waste management and food delivery systems. The company operates Queenstown Organic Wholefoods, Organic Thai2Go in Queenstown and Timaru, Sushi Katsu in Cromwell and provides food waste management services to Queenstown hospitality businesses through its commercial worm farm. The company operates a circular economy business by growing and delivering organic vegetables, collecting food waste and returning the resulting vermicompost to the soil.

© Scoop Media

