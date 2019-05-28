Survey finds Kiwis’ backyard dream still alive and well

The vast majority of New Zealanders still dream of owning a home with a backyard, according to new research into Kiwi’s housing preferences commissioned by Westpac NZ.

The online survey of more than 1,000 people found that despite the rise of apartment living, 49% consider a backyard “essential” when buying a home, while a further 42% think it would be “nice to have”.

“It’s interesting to see that people consider having a backyard much more important than living close to work, public transport, parks or schools,” says Westpac NZ Hous-ing Lead, Robert Hill.

“Owning a home with a nice backyard has traditionally been central to the Kiwi dream, and the recent rise in house prices and increase in apartments doesn’t seem to have dented that.”

City dwellers are more prepared to forgo a backyard than those in smaller centres, with 39% of Aucklanders and 43% of Wellingtonians deeming a backyard essential, compared to 64% in the regional South Island and 57% in the regional North Island.

“City dwellers appear more willing to sacrifice a backyard to live in the big smoke and it will be interesting to see if that trend continues as more apartments and townhouses come on to the market.”

However first home buyers are more likely to consider a backyard essential (55%), and place far more importance on this than other features such as a modern kitchen (31%) or bathroom (28%).

“Clearly people looking to get on the property ladder are taking the attitude that you can always improve and expand your home, but you can’t expand your section,” Mr Hill says.







The survey found most Kiwis prioritise safety and security over luxury features when it comes to choosing a home.

An overwhelming 85% say a warm, dry home is essential, while 70% would choose an area with a low crime rate.

Safety from environmental risks (such as poor water quality) is essential for 63% of people, while 61% are wary of buying in areas susceptible to climate change risks (such as coastal erosion and flooding).

“We encourage Kiwis to make prudent choices about where they live, and it seems that message is being heeded. In particular it is interesting to see strong awareness of the risks relating to climate change, such as flooding and seal level rise,” Mr Hill says.

“By prioritising warm, well-built, healthy homes that are immune to future risks, they’re potentially saving themselves a lot of money and worry in the medium-to-long term.”

“At the other end of the scale, nearly three quarters of people aren’t interested in hav-ing a swimming pool and only one in ten think it’s essential to live near a social hub.”

New Zealanders remain wedded to their cars, with 65% of people deeming a lock-up garage essential to a property. 56% say privacy from their neighbours is essential, while another 42% say it would be nice to have.



When choosing the area where you purchase you next home for you to live in, which aspects are essential, nice to have or nor important to you? Essential Nice to have Not im-portant Safety (low crime rate) 70% 29% 2% Safe from envi-ronmental risks 63% 33% 4% Safe from climate change risks 61% 31% 8% Quiet 57% 40% 3% Access to public transport 28% 46% 26% Close to schools and/or child-care 22% 27% 51% Close to parks/recreational facili-ties 21% 63% 16% Proximity to work 18% 49% 33% Social hub (eat-eries and bars) 11% 53% 36%

Are each of the following features essential, nice to have or not important to you?



Essential Nice to have Not important Warm and dry 84% 15% 1% Within budg-et 83% 16% 2% Backyard 49% 42% 9% Modern bath-room 47% 48% 4% Modern kitch-en 46% 48% 6% Good investment potential 40% 45% 15% Move in ready (no renovation re-quired) 37% 51% 11%

Which of the following features are essential, nice to have or not that im-portant to you? Essential Nice to have Not important Lock-up gar-age 65% 31% 4% Storage are-as 60% 38% 2% Off-street park-ing 57% 36% 7% Privacy from neighbours 56% 42% 2% En-suite to the master bed-room 37% 50% 13% Outdoor enter-taining area 36% 54% 9% Single lev-el 34% 37% 29% Study 19% 55% 26% Environmentally friend-ly 18% 67% 15% Swimming pool 6% 24% 71%



© Scoop Media

