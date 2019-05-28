Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Survey finds Kiwis’ backyard dream still alive and well

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 7:51 am
Press Release: Westpac

The vast majority of New Zealanders still dream of owning a home with a backyard, according to new research into Kiwi’s housing preferences commissioned by Westpac NZ.

The online survey of more than 1,000 people found that despite the rise of apartment living, 49% consider a backyard “essential” when buying a home, while a further 42% think it would be “nice to have”.
“It’s interesting to see that people consider having a backyard much more important than living close to work, public transport, parks or schools,” says Westpac NZ Hous-ing Lead, Robert Hill.

“Owning a home with a nice backyard has traditionally been central to the Kiwi dream, and the recent rise in house prices and increase in apartments doesn’t seem to have dented that.”

City dwellers are more prepared to forgo a backyard than those in smaller centres, with 39% of Aucklanders and 43% of Wellingtonians deeming a backyard essential, compared to 64% in the regional South Island and 57% in the regional North Island.

“City dwellers appear more willing to sacrifice a backyard to live in the big smoke and it will be interesting to see if that trend continues as more apartments and townhouses come on to the market.”

However first home buyers are more likely to consider a backyard essential (55%), and place far more importance on this than other features such as a modern kitchen (31%) or bathroom (28%).

“Clearly people looking to get on the property ladder are taking the attitude that you can always improve and expand your home, but you can’t expand your section,” Mr Hill says.



The survey found most Kiwis prioritise safety and security over luxury features when it comes to choosing a home.

An overwhelming 85% say a warm, dry home is essential, while 70% would choose an area with a low crime rate.

Safety from environmental risks (such as poor water quality) is essential for 63% of people, while 61% are wary of buying in areas susceptible to climate change risks (such as coastal erosion and flooding).

“We encourage Kiwis to make prudent choices about where they live, and it seems that message is being heeded. In particular it is interesting to see strong awareness of the risks relating to climate change, such as flooding and seal level rise,” Mr Hill says.

“By prioritising warm, well-built, healthy homes that are immune to future risks, they’re potentially saving themselves a lot of money and worry in the medium-to-long term.”

“At the other end of the scale, nearly three quarters of people aren’t interested in hav-ing a swimming pool and only one in ten think it’s essential to live near a social hub.”

New Zealanders remain wedded to their cars, with 65% of people deeming a lock-up garage essential to a property. 56% say privacy from their neighbours is essential, while another 42% say it would be nice to have.


When choosing the area where you purchase you next home for you to live in, which aspects are essential, nice to have or nor important to you?

EssentialNice to haveNot im-portant
Safety (low crime rate)70%29%2%
Safe from envi-ronmental risks63%33%4%
Safe from climate change risks61%31%8%
Quiet57%40%3%
Access to public transport28%46%26%
Close to schools and/or child-care22%27%51%
Close to parks/recreational facili-ties21%63%16%
Proximity to work18%49%33%
Social hub (eat-eries and bars)11%53%36%

Are each of the following features essential, nice to have or not important to you?

EssentialNice to haveNot important
Warm and dry84%15%1%
Within budg-et83%16%2%
Backyard49%42%9%
Modern bath-room47%48%4%
Modern kitch-en46%48%6%
Good investment potential40%45%15%
Move in ready (no renovation re-quired)37%51%11%

Which of the following features are essential, nice to have or not that im-portant to you?

EssentialNice to haveNot important
Lock-up gar-age65%31%4%
Storage are-as60%38%2%
Off-street park-ing57%36%7%
Privacy from neighbours56%42%2%
En-suite to the master bed-room37%50%13%
Outdoor enter-taining area36%54%9%
Single lev-el34%37%29%
Study19%55%26%
Environmentally friend-ly18%67%15%
Swimming pool6%24%71%

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Westpac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 