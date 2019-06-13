Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ primary industry exports seen rising 7.1% this year

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 2:17 pm
Article: BusinessDesk


By Rebecca Howard

June 13 (BusinessDesk) - The government expects primary industry export revenue will rise 7.1 percent to $45.7 billion in the June year, but predicts growth will be flatter in the future.

The lift marks the "second straight year of substantial export growth," said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor when he presented the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Situation and Outlook report for June 2019 at Fieldays. Export revenue was $42.7 billion in the prior year, up 11.7 percent.

“Export performance is up nearly $7.5 billion over the last two years. That’s incredibly impressive considering the weakening global economic environment and a rising sense of uncertainty in global markets,” he said.

Primary industries accounted for 80 percent of New Zealand's merchandise exports in the March year and the sector employs 15 percent of the country's total workforce.

Dairy sector export revenues are seen rising 5.7 percent to $17.6 billion in the year to June 30, "supported by strong milk production and sustained global demand," according to the report.

MPI expects that milk production lifted 2.3 percent in the season that just ended. A recovery in global prices, which began in late 2018, will see export revenue growth continue into 2020, supporting relatively strong farmgate milk payouts over the medium term.

Meanwhile, strong red meat prices are forecast to push meat and wool export revenues up 6.4 percent to $10.2 billion in the 12 months to June 30. Lamb export prices and schedule prices are forecast to fall in 2020 but will still remain high.



Prices have been slowly declining from their peak in August 2018, a result of production in Australia recovering from drought to meet growing Chinese demand.

Total export revenue from forestry is seen at $6.9 billion, up 7.8 percent on the year. Log exports are forecast to reach a record $3.8 billion, led by demand from China raising prices and incentivising harvesting.

That will be an increase of 19 percent from 2018, the fourth consecutive year of robust growth. Export growth is expected to be moderate in the 2020 June year, assuming demand from China will stabilise at current levels, MPI said.

Horticulture export revenue is forecast to lift 13.7 percent to $6.1 billion, largely on the back of a strong increase in kiwifruit exports. Seafood exports are tipped to be $1.9 billion versus $1.78 billion a year earlier.

Looking ahead, "because current exceptional price levels are forecast to soften for New Zealand’s lamb exporters, and as volume growth slows in the larger export sectors, we are forecasting export revenues to soften slightly in the year ending June 2020 before gaining moderate momentum over the medium term, supported by the dairy, meat, and horticultural sectors."

It is forecasting export revenue to be $45.65 billion in the year ended June 2020, down 0.1 percent versus this year's forecast. It then ticks up to $46.7 billion in the year ended June 2021 and $47.5 billion the following year.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 