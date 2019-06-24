Waterview Connection scoops international architecture award

The Well-Connected Alliance and urban design and architect partners, Boffa Miskell and Warren and Mahoney, are thrilled to have received international recognition for the Waterview Connection project at the Los Angeles Business Council’s Architectural Awards on Friday 21 June.

“The Tripartite Award acknowledges the Waterview Connection project was about so much more than the twin 2.4km long road tunnels deep underground. It celebrates significant community amenities and landscape features above ground and the role of infrastructure in supporting good urban design.” says Brett Gliddon, NZ Transport Agency General Manager System Design and Delivery.

“The walking and cycling path network, public open space and environmental design features together with the stunning structures - including the pedestrian bridges, ventilation stacks and maintenance buildings - create a place the local community can enjoy and be proud of.”

“The project is a great example of how to bridge the gap between infrastructure and creating a great place for people. These projects take many years to develop and having the project recognised internationally is a credit to all involved” says Sam Bourne, Transport Agency Principal Urban Design and Landscape Advisor.

Alliance representatives were at the ceremony to collect the award and credit the project’s success to the close and enduring relationships with the local community, mana whenua, Auckland Council, Local Boards and Auckland Transport.

“The Well-Connected Alliance designed not just a motorway but something beautiful we can appreciate every day. We pushed for something better that connects us to our neighbours. You reconnected our neighbourhood, you made community count. It is truly beautiful. And not only for us, but all Aucklanders as they get to drive or walk past” says Margi Watson, Albert-Eden Local Board representative and local community member.







The Tripartite Award fosters design and collaboration between sister cities; Los Angeles, Auckland and Guangzhou in China, and recognises commitment to shared urban development and sustainability goals. The first-ever Tripartite Award winners in 2017 were the Urban Design of Yuzhu Area in Guangzhou and the Te Ara I Whiti Light Path in Auckland.

The Well-Connected Alliance includes the Transport Agency, Fletcher Construction, McConnell Dowell, WSP, Beca Infrastructure, Tonkin & Taylor and Japanese construction company Obayashi Corporation. Sub-alliance partners are Auckland-based Wilson Tunnelling and Spanish tunnel controls specialists SICE.

The Waterview Connection project opened to traffic in July 2017 and marked the significant completion of the Western Ring Route, a 48km route through the west of Auckland, connecting Manukau, the city, West Auckland and the North Shore.

For more on the Waterview Connection’s award, visit the Los Angeles Business Council website at www.labusinesscouncil.org

