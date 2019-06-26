Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The RBNZ is renewing its approach to financial stability

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 4:33 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank


The Reserve Bank’s approach to prudential regulation and supervision is being updated to ensure financial stability for future generations.

Talking at the Financial Markets Law Conference in Auckland, Deputy Governor / General Manager of Financial Stability Geoff Bascand said “Financial stability is vitally important to New Zealanders. The aim is to strengthen our ability to address vulnerabilities in the financial sector.”

“We are reviewing key regulatory requirements to boost the resilience of our banking and insurance sectors, and we are intensifying our supervision of financial institutions. In short, we are recalibrating the rules and our enforcement of them.”

Mr Bascand’s speech set out the Reserve Bank’s approach to financial stability, and how its regulatory and supervisory regimes fit together.

“We view our regulatory and supervisory tools and the ability to use them independently as a package. Our role is to monitor developments in the financial system, enhance its resilience by setting appropriate regulatory requirements and verifying they are being followed. And, if necessary, mitigate the impact to depositors and taxpayers of institutional distress or failure,” said Mr Bascand.

Market and self-disciplines are vital forces for ensuring firms serve customers and investors effectively. Given diverging incentive structures and information advantages, experience shows that they are not sufficient to protect the public interest and ensure a healthy and dynamic financial system.



The Reserve Bank is reinvigorating its supervisory approach to apply more vigilance and scepticism of financial institutions’ compliance and risk management. This means more investment in people and systems, more reviews, and a deeper scrutiny of boards and management.

“Regulated entities can expect our supervisory approach to intensify, and for the Reserve Bank to take enforcement action where necessary.

“The Government’s ‘in-principle’ decisions to modernise the Reserve Bank through Phase 2 of the review of the Reserve Bank Act are reinforcing expectations for the Reserve Bank to strengthen its financial stability role and supporting investment in our capability to deliver effective regulation and supervision,” added Mr Bascand.

Under the proposed governance framework, the Reserve Bank’s Board is responsible for the Bank’s regulatory and supervisory approaches. This will result in even more transparency and accountability in how the financial stability objective is delivered.

The Reserve Bank regulates and supervises banks, insurers and NBDTs, oversees payment and settlement systems, and monitors and liaises with financial markets to manage liquidity in the banking system. The Reserve Bank works with other agencies that have responsibility for the financial system on issues of mutual interest.

More information
Speech: Renewing the RBNZ's approach to financial stability
Second round of consultation on Phase 2 of the Review of the Reserve Bank Act

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 