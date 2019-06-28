Discussing Tourism around the country

28 June 2019



Tourism businesses around New Zealand are being invited to discuss the big challenges and opportunities facing them and their regions at a series of events organised by Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

Starting in Tauranga on 22 July, TIA is taking the one-day Discussing Tourism events to three other locations around the country – Auckland (24 July), Queenstown (29 July) and Christchurch (31 July).

“Our tourism industry has entered a new phase where growth will be less spectacular than over the past five years. The Discussing Tourism annual series of regional events provides an important forum to discuss the issues, challenges and opportunities facing tourism businesses,” TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

“Find out what we can expect, and how we can better plan, fund and manage sustainable growth that ensures tourism enhances Aotearoa for future generations.”

The day’s discussions are focused on business learning, and there will be many practical tools and tips for attendees to take away and implement in their organisations. It is also an opportunity for local tourism operators to connect with industry leaders.

“There’s a real focus on how we can build an industry that is environmentally, economically and socially sustainable, while delivering an outstanding visitor experience,” Mr Roberts says.

Each event will include a presentation from the host region’s tourism organisation on local challenges and how they are responding.

With local council elections taking place on 12 October, discussions will also look at how the tourism industry can work with local government to achieve the best results.







There will also be presentations on innovation, business strategy and managing your environmental footprint.

“The Discussing Tourism events will be lively and thought-provoking. With great support from the host region tourism organisations, we’re looking forward to hearing from grassroots tourism operators around the country.”

For more details and to register, go to the Discussing Tourism website.

Discussing Tourism is supported by the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust and BlueOcean.

To watch a video about the event, go to https://youtu.be/bNkxIY3ksUo

ENDS





© Scoop Media

