Countdown to Taste-Off! at Craft'd

The countdown begins to Auckland’s favourite boutique wine and spirits festival!

It’s nearly time to pop the cork on New Zealand’s favourite boutique wine event, The Craft’d Wine + Spirits Festival, happening on Sunday 21st July at GridAKL, in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter.



Now more than half-dozen years old and with a new name to boot, the annual Craft’d Wine + Spirits Festival (previously the Boutique Wine Festival) has won a legion of loyal fans who attend each year to share a glass or two and experience the best that New Zealand winemakers have to offer.



Craft’d Events owner, Sue Duncan says the objective of the Craft’d Wine + Spirits Festival is to create a unique tasting experience like no other, giving vineyards the opportunity to showcase their wine in New Zealand's largest market, and offering attendees the chance to discover some of New Zealand's best kept secrets.

“So many of the best wines in New Zealand come from small vintages and small producers, who put their heart and their passion into creating great vintages,” says Duncan.



“And in each wine, there is a labour of love, of experimentation, of weather extremes and personal sacrifice. We’ve brought 40 of these great wines and the stories behind them to Craft’d, for one day – don’t miss the opportunity to taste them all!



The wineries that have taken the plunge this year will take the festival-goer on a delightful journey through all the wine regions for New Zealand - from Northland to Central Otago, with plenty of stops along the way.









Wines and Wineries this year include: Smith & Sheth, Pyramid Valley, Mishas Vineyard, Luna Estate, Silver Wing Wines, Tupari Wines Ltd, Cypress Wines, Maison Noire, Coal Pit , Wet Jacket, Paritua, Crown Range, Johanneshof Cellars, Greystone Wines, Hopes Grove, Linden Estate, Lamont Wines, Man O War, Mon Cheval, Little Wing, Moi Wines, Tin Can, Aitkens Folly , Lone Goat , Scout Wines, Untitled Wines, Petane and Ant Mc Kenzie Wines and Broken Heart Gin, Goldie Estate and Follium. Seedlip brings non-alcoholic wines for the Dry-Julyers.



And for the first time this year, Spirits join the tasting lineup, with the wonderful Burnt Hill Vodka, EightPM whiskey, Alembics, the National Distillery Co a brandy from Johanneshof bringing their best and brightest to Craft’d. East Imperial has come on board as our exclusive mixer supplier - full range will be available to try in the Club Lounge.



“We wanted to give the amazing boutique spirit distillers a chance to show their craft as well – they’re just as passionate and skilled as our winemakers, even if the alcohol content is just a little higher,” Sue says.



Alongside the hustle and bustle at the new festival venue – Generator @ GridAKL will have the opportunity to indulge in tapas and food truck morsels, participate in expert masterclasses, and experience vertical tastings of a number of the wines on show.



The masterclass lineup is also full of interest and wonderful back stories from some of our favourite wine lovers:

Whether it is glass appreciation with Yvonne Lorkin, demistifying wine for newbies with the Imbibe Tribe’s Renee Dale, learning about Gin with Jill Mulvaney from Alembics NZ, debating the benefits of single vineyards with Blair Walter from Felton Road, discovering lesser known grapes and wine styles with Jemma Gobbelaar, or rediscovering champagne with Yvonne Lorkin, the masterclass lineup has something for everyone.



And the important entertainment lineup features Auckland’s perennial favourite, DJ Murry Sweetpants, bringing his skilled mix of music to Craft’d after 4:00pm.

“I am so excited to present the 2019 vintage of Craft’d to the people of Auckland,” says Sue Duncan.



“Our vision to ‘celebrate independents’ is inspired by the incredible quality of emerging independent wine and spirits brands in New Zealand.



“If you love your wine or simply want to learn more, make sure you come to this year’s Craft’d Wine + Spirits Festival – taste and learn and enjoy.



“Because life is more fun with wine!” says Sue.





