Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

One positive for business in Productivity Commission report

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 12:09 pm
Press Release: EMA

One positive for business in draft Productivity Commission report

Source: EMA

--

The EMA is pleased the Productivity Commission’s draft Local government funding and financing report recommends doing away with differential rating for business, and giving councils tools other than rates to raise revenue.

EMA chief executive Brett O’Riley says business has always paid a disproportionate share in rates in Auckland through the differential - more than double the residential rate - and this recommendation more fairly targets those that benefit most.

The EMA has never supported the argument that councils use to justify the business differential, that unlike households they can claim back GST paid on rates and claim rates as an expense to reduce their income tax liability.

Mr O’Riley says the EMA agrees with the Productivity Commission report that high-performing local government is vital for community wellbeing, and that good performance by councils should be incentivised to ensure the best outcome for everyone.

"We agree that there should be more transparency in the way local councils raise their revenue, and that with the key role they play in enabling productivity more measureable outcomes and accountability is needed," he says.

In particular in Auckland, new funding tools are needed to address cost pressures created by infrastructure to support rapid urban growth - otherwise the current social and economic problems will continue to create inequalities.

"Special Purpose Vehicles to help finance new development seems to be a logical solution for councils at their debt limits, and we have seen an excellent example of this in our region with the Milldale development at Wainui," says Mr O’Riley.



"That seems to be a really good model for the future, but we must ensure that as well as infrastructure basics such as electricity, water and roading, we make sure everything that makes a housing development into a true community - parks, walkways, cycleways, access to facilities and services - are also factored in."

The EMA will now formulate a detailed submission for the Productivity Commission on the draft Local government funding and financing report.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Review Of RBNZ: CBL Failure A 'Dramatic' Example Of Need For Supervision

The failure of CBL Insurance was a "dramatic" example of the inadequacies of prudential regulation and supervision for insurers and backs the case for greater resourcing, according to a report on how the Reserve Bank handled the case. More>>

ALSO:

ANZ Threatens To Bail: Robertson Calls For Maturity Over Bank Capital

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has waded into the Reserve Bank's contentious bank capital proposals to remind "all parties" that they are still being consulted on in a process that requires "mature debate". More>>

ALSO:

Pessimism: NZ Business Confidence Hits 10-Year Low

New Zealand business confidence fell to more than a 10-year low in the June quarter, with manufacturers the gloomiest sector. More>>

ALSO:

Innovation: Agri-Tech Sector To Pioneer Govt Transformation Strategy

In what was probably his last public act as Economic Development Minister before handing the portfolio to Phil Twyford after last week's Cabinet reshuffle, Parker released both a general guide to the industry transformation plan concept and a draft ITP for the agri-tech sector this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Nice Spots: Northland, Bay Of Islands On Lonely Planet Top 10 List

The Bay of Islands and Northland have been named by travel guide Lonely Planet as one of the best places to visit in the Asia Pacific region. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 