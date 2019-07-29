Buy NZ Made strengthens online trademark

New Zealand’s iconic Buy New Zealand Made trademark is now available as a website widget, bringing an array of benefits to online retailers.

Buy NZ Made executive director Ryan Jennings says more businesses are set to see accelerated digital discovery via the raised prominence of NZ Made.

"It's difficult to secure a trademark logo on the internet so we've launched the New Zealand Made site widget that makes it easier for consumers to check whether a New Zealand Made logo is legitimate," Mr Jennings says.

A unique embed code allows retailers to display the NZ Made logo on their site along with their unique licence number.

"This is part of our ongoing work to tighten up the security of the iconic Kiwi trademark as unauthorised copying of code is monitored."

Auckland-based software developer Stream Interactive built the widget.

Business development director Steve Wardley says licencees can choose a size and colour option that suits and paste a script into their own website. The logo is automatically linked to a retailers’ licensed product list on the Buy NZ Made website.

Snug Bags is the first New Zealand company to display the site widget. Founder Kim Snel says it adds value to the familiar trademark.

"The Buy NZ Made mark is very well-known and customers recognise it at first glance, it is easy for customers to recognise and trust," she says.

"To have the licence number added will make customers realise that there is a lot more to the mark and it's not something that everyone is allowed to use."

Current licence holders can contact Buy NZ Made to replace existing logos with the New Zealand Made Site widget code.











© Scoop Media

