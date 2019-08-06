Civil construction’s top training initiatives named



Civil construction companies from Christchurch and Wellington were the big winners in the national Civil Contractors New Zealand Connexis Company Training and Development Awards, presented on 2 August to recognise commitment of businesses to ongoing professional development for staff.

Fulton Hogan Christchurch won the award for companies with a turnover of more than $100m thanks to its efforts in benchmarking its in-house training, cadetship programmes and professional pathways to the relevant New Zealand Certificates and qualifications – an industry first.

Christchurch’s Isaac Construction featured heavily again, winning the ‘Turnover $10 million – $100 million’ category in the Connexis Company Training and Development Awards for the third year running thanks to detailed ongoing professional development plans for all 300 staff working across the business and the employment of a full-time Training and Development Manager.

Wellington’s Construction Contracts Limited continued to shine in the Company Training and Development Awards, winning the award for companies with an annual turnover up to $10m thanks to incorporating nationally recognised qualifications into staff professional development, training offices, and other purpose-built facilities to help staff learn and develop their skills.

Connexis is the national Infrastructure Industry Training Organisation (ITO) and provides employers with tools to attract and train infrastructure staff. Chief Executive Toby Beaglehole said it was heartening to see employers demonstrating commitment to excellence in training and development.







“Connexis is incredibly proud to be the sponsor of the Company Training and Development awards. Connexis is all about people, and these awards recognise outstanding companies that go the extra mile to invest in their people.

“At a time when a skilled workforce is in high-demand, it is heartening to see companies both help our industry address the skills shortage and cultivate and grow their own talented staff”.

Construct Civil of Auckland featured as a runner-up in the $10m-$100m category, earning an honourable mention for establishing a culture in which all staff have ongoing professional development plans which include qualifications and staff are supported outside of the workplace.

Downer New Zealand was runner-up in the over $100m category for its innovative training approach, piloting many new training programmes throughout the year, while Manawatu’s Blackley Construction was runner-up in the up to $10m category for heavy investment in staff professional development, with more than 40 per cent of staff carrying out training under the national Civil Trades apprenticeship and career pathway programmes.

Civil Contractors New Zealand Chief Executive Peter Silcock said efforts to support and develop staff within civil construction businesses were vitally important at a time when the civil construction industry was experiencing skills shortages.

“New Zealand needs to develop its future workforce to build quality infrastructure that connects our communities and provides vital services for our people. These companies have shown outstanding commitment to their staff. That deserves recognition.”





