Global trends plus ultimate comfort put Ziera a step ahead

Friday, 16 August 2019, 6:49 pm
Press Release: Ziera

Global trends plus ultimate comfort put Ziera a step ahead this spring

Bold colours, textured fabrics, and new technology all feature this season.

Ziera’s collection for spring and summer is all about making a strong statement, whether that’s for work, play or party.

Head designer Rosie Jamieson and the design team have taken global trends, such as animal prints and bold colours, and combined them with Ziera’s world-leading technology to create a range that will take women anywhere, anytime, in style.

“We’re celebrating individuality, confidence and self-expression,” says Rosie. “As well as the bold patterns and strong silhouettes, we’re going big on natural, handcrafted heritage looks, with intricate tooling, laser cut detailing, burnished leather, and the ever-popular espadrille.”

“Thanks to Ziera’s team of experts, Ziera’s Lightweight Heel is 50% lighter than before, which makes a real difference for women who are on their feet all day.

“We’ve gone one step further with the new rubber mix soles on our casual styles – it saves an amazing 100 grams per foot on our Pearl and Pamela sneakers,” says Rosie. “And, of course, our Pillow Walk technology features contouring, arch support, memory foam and cushioning to keep you comfortable, no matter how high the heels are or how far you walk – no more sore feet!”

In another ground-breaking move, Ziera has launched a range of vegan-friendly Flex styles, which are completely free of animal products and derivatives and, what’s more, they’re machine-washable!

Key trends for Spring Summer 19-20 are:

- Animal prints
- Bold colours
- Artisanal influences
- Relaxed florals
- Vegan-friendly styles
- Heels that don’t hurt

Whatever type of shoe you need, Ziera has an on-trend solution so you can enjoy your life and not be distracted by discomfort. Ziera – where comfort and style meet all day, every day, for every version of you.

