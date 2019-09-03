Revamped 2019 C-HR adds self-charging hybrid option

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2019

Revamped 2019 C-HR adds self-charging hybrid option to the range



As part of its plan to offer an electrified version of every vehicle in its range by 2025, Toyota will be introducing a self-charging hybrid powertrain to the facelift C-HR due in New Zealand at the end of 2019.





“Our hybrid mix has increased from 6% to 17% from 2018 to 2019 as our new advanced hybrid technology becomes available across more of our range,” says Neeraj Lala, Toyota New Zealand’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Kiwi consumers are becoming more cognisant of the environmental impact of their vehicle. The increase of hybrids in our range to 17% of total sales has dropped our overall average CO2 emissions by more than 6% on last year’s results.”

The C-HR self-charging hybrid will be powered by the same 1.8 litre engine and Toyota Hybrid System that drives the popular self-charging hybrid Corolla hatchback and Prius.

Mr Lala says the addition of the self-charging hybrid option is the icing on the cake for the contemporarily styled C-HR range.

“Stylish and filled with technology the Toyota C-HR still represents a leap forward in design and engineering for Toyota and is the right recipe for a multi-purpose compact SUV.”

“The addition of a hybrid engine delivers the complete package of contemporary design, energetic performance and great fuel economy,” says Mr. Lala.

The facelifted C-HR will also feature a modified front end with deep, curvy character lines emerging from a prominent Toyota badge, that’s flanked by the headlights and lead into the narrower core body. They run below the windows and continue above the rear wheel where they marry to a high beltline and distinctive C-pillar with hidden-type design door handles.

The rear is a cohesive balance of elaborate lines and 3D shapes. The tail lights protrude outward and the hatchback –outfitted with both a lip spoiler and cantilevered wing tapers neatly inboard. The contemporary look is finished with new alloy wheels for the Limited variants.

Mr Lala said the C-HR appeals to people who are looking for a compact SUV that has exceptional interior and exterior styling.

“Our customers get something very special with C-HR. They love the high driving position but don’t want the boxier shape of an off-roader. C-HR offers a unique personality in the growing compact SUV segment,” he said.

Toyota C-HR is equipped with an engine range that is designed to deliver the agile performance its customers are looking for. Fitted with a self-charging hybrid powertrain, the C-HR delivers 90kW of total system output with combined CO2 emissions as low as 97g/km and has a combined fuel consumption of only 4.3L/100 km.

The C-HR is also available with a 1.2 litre petrol turbo engine, which delivers 85kW of maximum power and 185Nm of maximum torque. This powertrain generates CO2 emissions from 144-148 g/km and returns a combined fuel consumption of 6.4-6.5 l/100km depending on the variant selected.

C-HR is built on a Toyota New Global Architecture platform (TNGA) and offers a fluent, engaging driving experience due to its exceptional rigidity, low centre of gravity and optimised suspension layouts.

State of the art Toyota Safety Sense active safety features come as standard in the C-HR and includes a Pre-Collision System with Autonomous Emergency Braking, All speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist. A reversing camera, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert also come as standard.



