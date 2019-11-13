Reviewboost Offers Online Review Service for Trademe

Reviewboost Offers Online Review Management Service for Trademe

13 November 2019

TradeMe has joined Google and Facebook as sites which online marketing system Reviewboost clients’ customers can post reviews to. TradeMe is the only New Zealand site among 50 international and global social media sites that Reviewboost handles.

“Reviewboost is a New Zealand-based business that uses a technology developed in the United States so it is great to see a Kiwi site like TradeMe on the same list as such global giants as Google and Facebook as well as other top names such as TripAdvisor and Zomato,” says sales manager Evan Seber.

Reviewboost is an automated online marketing system that helps businesses boost their profile online by encouraging their customer base to leave a review on websites and social media platforms. The system then gathers all the customer feedback into one place for business owners and managers to see what they are doing right and what they can improve on.

“TradeMe has over four million user accounts and around nine million active listings at any one time so it is difficult for vendors to be noticed.

“Research shows that 70% of people will leave a review if asked to do so, therefore Reviewboost can help businesses which use TradeMe to expand brand awareness, increase profitability and bring in more clients with the help of the Reviewboost service,” Seber says.

Businesses can learn more by visiting www.reviewboost.co.nz.

ends



© Scoop Media

