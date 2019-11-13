Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wynn Williams advises Agility CIS Limited’s shareholders

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Wynn Williams

The Wynn Williams Corporate Advisory Team has recently advised the major shareholders in Auckland-based Agility CIS Ltd on their share sale to London-based private equity firm SilverTree Equity and Auckland-based Pioneer Capital.

Agility was founded in 1998 and is a market leading utility customer information and billing systems software provider for energy retailers in Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and the United States. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Partner Ash Hill and Senior Associate Tom Corkill acted as lead legal advisers to the Agility shareholders. Other advisers to the Agility shareholders included Tim Zonneveld and Yavik Solanki from BDO New Zealand and Trevor Presser, Franz Kiel and Karla Ridgwell from Presser & Co in Melbourne, Australia.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wynn Williams on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

ALSO:

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 