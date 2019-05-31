Have your say on racing industry reforms



Submissions are now open on the Racing Reform Bill. The bill seeks to enable the implementation of recommendations made in in the Review of the New Zealand Racing Industry (the Messara Report).

The Messara Report was commissioned in April 2018 to look at the status of the thoroughbred racing industry in New Zealand and provide recommendations for possible reform of the industry. The Racing Reform Bill is the first of two law-making responses that would put into effect some of the report’s key proposals.

These proposals would drive the changes needed to build a sustainable future for the racing industry.

The bill proposes that:

• the New Zealand Racing Board (NZRB) change to the Racing Industry Transition Agency Board (RITA).

• the collection of revenue from overseas betting operators that provide betting services to people living in New Zealand be allowed.

• the totalisator duty currently paid by the NZRB to the Crown progressively reduce, and then be repealed.

• distribution formulas for the racing industry and minimum payments formulas for New Zealand national sporting bodies be removed. The bill would allow for both to be determined by regulations.

• relevant sporting bodies be permitted to offer betting products on sports not represented by a domestic national sporting organisation.

Tell the Transport and Infrastructure Committee what you think

Make your submission on the bill by 5.00pm Tuesday 4 June 2019. Oral submissions will take place in Wellington on Wednesday 5 June 2019.

