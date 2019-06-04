Have your say on the future of urban housing and communities



The Chairperson of the Environment Committee, Dr Deborah Russell, is calling for public submissions on the Kāinga Ora–Homes and Communities Bill, which was referred to the Environment Committee on 30 May 2019.

The bill seeks to establish Kāinga Ora–Homes and Communities as a Crown entity to address challenges around urban areas’ population growth, changing preferences, and aging populations.

The new entity would have two main roles:

• to be a public housing landlord

• to lead and co-ordinate urban development projects.

To achieve this, the bill would disestablish Housing New Zealand and its subsidiary HLC (Homes. Land. Community), putting their assets into Kāinga Ora. It would also repeal the Housing Corporation Act 1974, and place some of the functions and assets related to KiwiBuild (that currently sit in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development) into the new entity.

The overarching aim of Kāinga Ora–Homes and Communities is to contribute to sustainable, inclusive, and thriving communities that:

• provide people with good quality, affordable housing choices that meet diverse needs

• support access to jobs, facilities, and services

• sustain or increase the overall economic, social, environmental, and cultural well-being of current and future generations.

Share your view on the bill

Make your submission on the bill by midnight on 11 July 2019.







For more details about the bill:

• Read the full content of the bill

• Get more details about the bill

• What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

