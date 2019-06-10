New appointments to WorkSafe Board



Hon Iain Lees-Galloway

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety



10 June 2019

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway today announced two new appointments and two re-appointments to Board of WorkSafe New Zealand.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to Bill Moran and Kristen Thompson, as well as to returning WorkSafe Board members, Chris Ellis, and Paula Rose,” said Iain Lees-Galloway.

WorkSafe New Zealand is New Zealand’s workplace health and safety regulator focused on embedding and promoting good workplace health and safety practices.

“Both Bill Moran and Kristen Thompson bring broad experience and valuable knowledge to the Board, with their varied backgrounds in workplace health and safety across New Zealand,” said Iain Lees-Galloway.

Bill Moran has significant experience in the public sector, particularly in business transformation leadership, and economic and financial expertise. Bill previously worked at the New Zealand Treasury for 30 years, and is currently the Chair of Sport and Recreation New Zealand, the Chair of High Performance Sport New Zealand and the deputy Chair of Otago Polytechnic. Earlier this year, he was awarded a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Kristen Thompson was previously a Health and Safety Policy Analyst at the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions. Kristen is a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand and has represented and assisted individuals and unions with health and safety, personal injury and employment disputes.







Chris Ellis has served on the Board of WorkSafe since 2013. Mr Ellis was the inaugural Chairman of the NZ Business Leaders’ Health and Safety Forum. As a trained engineer, he has a long track record in the Australasian building products and construction industries.

Paula Rose, Companion of the Queen’s Service Order, has served on the Board since 2013 and as Deputy Chair since December 2018. Ms Rose is currently a member of the Transport Accident Investigation Commission and of the Parole Board.

Bill Moran and Kristen Thompson will both sit on the Board for terms of three years from 1 July 2019. Chris Ellis returns for a one year term, commencing on 16 June 2019, and Paula Rose returns as a member and Deputy Chair of the Board for a two year term, beginning 30 May 2019.

