Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New appointments to WorkSafe Board

Monday, 10 June 2019, 3:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Hon Iain Lees-Galloway

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety


10 June 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway today announced two new appointments and two re-appointments to Board of WorkSafe New Zealand.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to Bill Moran and Kristen Thompson, as well as to returning WorkSafe Board members, Chris Ellis, and Paula Rose,” said Iain Lees-Galloway.

WorkSafe New Zealand is New Zealand’s workplace health and safety regulator focused on embedding and promoting good workplace health and safety practices.

“Both Bill Moran and Kristen Thompson bring broad experience and valuable knowledge to the Board, with their varied backgrounds in workplace health and safety across New Zealand,” said Iain Lees-Galloway.

Bill Moran has significant experience in the public sector, particularly in business transformation leadership, and economic and financial expertise. Bill previously worked at the New Zealand Treasury for 30 years, and is currently the Chair of Sport and Recreation New Zealand, the Chair of High Performance Sport New Zealand and the deputy Chair of Otago Polytechnic. Earlier this year, he was awarded a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Kristen Thompson was previously a Health and Safety Policy Analyst at the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions. Kristen is a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand and has represented and assisted individuals and unions with health and safety, personal injury and employment disputes.



Chris Ellis has served on the Board of WorkSafe since 2013. Mr Ellis was the inaugural Chairman of the NZ Business Leaders’ Health and Safety Forum. As a trained engineer, he has a long track record in the Australasian building products and construction industries.

Paula Rose, Companion of the Queen’s Service Order, has served on the Board since 2013 and as Deputy Chair since December 2018. Ms Rose is currently a member of the Transport Accident Investigation Commission and of the Parole Board.

Bill Moran and Kristen Thompson will both sit on the Board for terms of three years from 1 July 2019. Chris Ellis returns for a one year term, commencing on 16 June 2019, and Paula Rose returns as a member and Deputy Chair of the Board for a two year term, beginning 30 May 2019.

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.

Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.

We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 