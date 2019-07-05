Justice Minister welcomes Google’s change of heart
Friday, 5 July 2019, 5:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Justice Minister Andrew Little has welcomed Google’s
suspension of a system which published information subject
to a suppression order in a high profile murder case.
“Today Google reached out with an apology and
acknowledgement that fair trial rights need to be
protected.
“Google have offered to immediately
suspend the part of the system that led to supressed
information being breached. I welcome this responsible
approach by Google.
“Work on how suppression
orders will be upheld in the digital age will continue. I
look forward to constructive engagement with Google and
other multinational tech corporations on long term
solutions,” Andrew Little said.
Attached is Google’s letter, received
today, which Google have subsequently agreed should be
released
immediately.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies
Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.
While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>