Justice Minister welcomes Google’s change of heart



Justice Minister Andrew Little has welcomed Google’s suspension of a system which published information subject to a suppression order in a high profile murder case.

“Today Google reached out with an apology and acknowledgement that fair trial rights need to be protected.

“Google have offered to immediately suspend the part of the system that led to supressed information being breached. I welcome this responsible approach by Google.

“Work on how suppression orders will be upheld in the digital age will continue. I look forward to constructive engagement with Google and other multinational tech corporations on long term solutions,” Andrew Little said.

Attached is Google’s letter, received today, which Google have subsequently agreed should be released immediately.









