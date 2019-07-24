Parliament: Oral Questions - 24 July 2019

Oral Questions - 24 July 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

3. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Tourism: What recent announcements has he made about helping local communities improve their tourism infrastructure?

4. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is he sure New Zealanders are getting good results from the Government’s extra spending?

5. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

6. GARETH HUGHES to the Minister for the Environment: Does he agree with Sir Geoffrey Palmer, that “mitigation of global warming under the Resource Management Act is important and the law as it stands is clearly deficient”?

7. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: As of 1 July 2019, how many KiwiBuild homes had received a code compliance certificate, and how many KiwiBuild homes were contracted for delivery?

8. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister for Economic Development: Does he consider manufacturing to be “crucial to boosting jobs and growing our exports”; if so, is he concerned that under this Government, manufacturing confidence has fallen to its lowest level since December 2008?

9. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What reports has he received on the Crown accounts?







10. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by all her statements and actions?

11. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister for the Environment: What announcements has the Government made regarding the resource management system?

12. SARAH DOWIE to the Minister of Conservation: Will the full findings and any recommendations from the consultation on whitebait management, which she announced last October, be publicly released before the committee stage of the Conservation (Indigenous Freshwater Fish) Amendment Bill?

© Scoop Media

