James Shaw coming to Mt Roskill to talk Climate Change



14 August 2019

“I am really excited to announce that Climate Change Minister James Shaw will speak at a major climate change forum in Mt Roskill on 24 August. In addition to James Shaw, the forum will be MC’ed by actor Madeleine Sami and feature climate experts, youth, community, and pasifika leaders says Mt Roskill Electorate MP Michael Wood.

“The Roskill Climate Restart is a collaboration between different people and groups who care passionately about climate change and the need for urgent action. Groups and people involved include Generation Zero, Ngā Rangatahi Whakaaio, the Puketāpapa Youth Board, Puketāpapa Low Carbon Network, Michael Wood MP, and Mt Roskill Youth MP Saakshi Hegde”, says Olivia Yates from Generation Zero.

“We will be hearing from a range of panellists about both the facts of climate change, and the actions we can take at the community and national level to make the change we need. We want people to leave the Forum better informed, and ready to push for action”, says Johnsen from Ngā Rangatahi Whakaaio.

“Before the Forum, people are also invited to join us for the Roskill Climate Ride, along the beautifully restored Te Auaunga Awa (Oakley Creek) near to the venue. This project demonstrates that with a commitment to collective action we can tackle major environmental problems”, says Ina Patisolo from Puketāpapa Low Carbon Network.

“As young leaders in our community, we are determined that we must take action on climate change – it’s our future on the line. The Roskill Climate Restart is about making sure that we face up to the challenge, equip ourselves with the knowledge, and take action. We encourage everyone in the community who cares about the future of our planet to come along”, say Michael Howell from the Puketāpapa Youth Board and Mt Roskill Youth MP Saakshi Hegde.

