Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government can give Kiwis a fair go on Rugby World Cup

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 10:02 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand


“The Government has a chance to do the right thing this afternoon by adopting my legislation allowing bars and clubs to open outside normal licencing hours to show the Rugby World Cup”, ACT Leader David Seymour says.

“Yesterday, I indicated to other parties that I would seek leave to introduce and debate the legislation. Labour’s Grant Robertson asked for 24 hours to consider the issue, but it seems he may now be trying to find a reason to avoid it.

“Up and down New Zealand, as in 2015, bars and clubs are being declined special licences to open outside normal hours and show the rugby. In fact, venues have now given up on applying to councils for special licences because they know they will be knocked back.

“Hospitality New Zealand has estimated that 50 per cent of its membership – or 1,500 on-licence venues – will be impacted. 60 per cent of Clubs New Zealand’s affiliates are affected. That’s 180 clubs with 180,000 members. Many members are approaching retirement and will be looking to their local club to be able to watch the games.

“Why shouldn’t bars and clubs be allowed to open? We know from 2015 that people watching the rugby at their local are not troublemakers.

“In addition to all of this, 40,000 rural households won’t be able to access Spark Sport's live streaming coverage of the Rugby World Cup, meaning hundreds of thousands of Kiwis will be forced to watch delayed coverage of the rugby.

“If Labour refuses to play ball today, it will be breaking the hearts of heartland New Zealanders and I will be forced to ask Parliament to debate my legislation.

“Common sense needs to prevail here. The law is completely inadequate and prudish licencing committees are knocking back responsible publicans and club owners from opening for a few extra hours.

“The Government needs to adopt my bill so that hardworking Kiwis can enjoy a beer at their local while watching the All Blacks retain the Rugby World Cup.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Legal Issues: Gordon Campbell On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

Yesterday’s interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public.

Apoparently, the fuel industry is an oligopoly where the Big Three (BP, Mobil and Z) that import 90% of this country’s fuel also control the supply, pricing, profit margins etc etc, from wharf to petrol pump, thereby all but throttling genuine competition at every stage along the way. More>>

 

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Bad Mail

Cabinet was updated on the process around prisoners sending mail, following the accused Christchurch gunman sending letters that "should have been stopped". All mail of "high concern prisoners" will now be checked by a specialist team and a changes to the legal criteria for witholding mail are expecting to go to a cabinet committee in this parliamentary session. More>>

Welfare: Ongoing Drug-Test Sanctions Contradicts Govt’s Rhetoric

Reports that two-thirds of beneficiaries who fail drug tests are still having their benefit sanctioned contradicts the Government’s so-called health approach to drugs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 