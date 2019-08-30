Speaker to take Parliament to people of Hamilton



Hamilton students will have the chance to engage with the Speaker of the House and visiting MPs when Parliament comes to Hamilton on Monday 2 September.

The Speaker Rt Hon Trevor Mallard will be joined by local MPs Hon Tim Macindoe (National), Jamie Strange (Labour), and Hon David Bennett (National), as well as Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick. They will visit two local schools, where students will take part in a mock debating chamber exercise. In between, they will be cooking sausages for students at Waikato University.

The visit is part of the Speaker-led outreach programme that aims to bring ‘Parliament to the people’. This programme was launched last year in South Auckland, and has since visited Christchurch, Dunedin, and Tauranga.

“I’m excited to be leading another parliamentary delegation on the Speaker’s Outreach programme, this time to Hamilton. With three local MPs included in the group, we’re all looking forward to meeting and engaging with youth from across the city,” Mr Speaker said.

“We want all New Zealanders to know that it’s easy to get involved with Parliament, no matter their age or background. The Speaker’s Outreach programme is all about sending that message to young people around the country.”





© Scoop Media

