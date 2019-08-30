Have your say on restructuring New Zealand’s dairy industry
Friday, 30 August 2019, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk
Have your say on restructuring New Zealand’s dairy
industry
The Dairy
Industry Restructuring Amendment Bill (No 3) intends to
promote the efficient operation of dairy markets in New
Zealand. It aims to do so by amending the Dairy Industry
Restructuring Act 2001.
Proposed amendments to the
Act seek to do the following:
• provide
Fonterra (as the dominant market player) with more
flexibility to manage some aspects of its operations
•
support and encourage better environmental performance of
the dairy industry
• provide increased clarity
on aspects of the regulatory regime for Fonterra and other
dairy industry stakeholders
• remove some
regulatory requirements that are no longer necessary
Tell the Primary
Production Committee what you think
Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on
Wednesday 9 October 2019.
For more details
about the bill:
• Read the full content of the bill
•
Get more details about the bill
•
What’s been said in Parliament about the
bill?
• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for
updates
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?
The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>
Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...
At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>