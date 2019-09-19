Parliament

Climate Change Adaptation and Risk Assessment Framework

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 12:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Climate Change Adaptation and Risk Assessment Framework released

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today released the framework for assessing climate change risks in Aotearoa.

The framework is for the upcoming National Climate Change Risk Assessment (NCCRA) and will inform climate change adaptation and mitigation opportunities so Aotearoa is resilient and prepared.

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today.

“The framework will enable a broad range of risks to be compared and evaluated in terms of their nature, severity, and urgency.

“With the release of the framework, we are now progressing work on the first Risk Assessment, to ensure this important work is not delayed whilst we wait for the Zero Carbon Bill to pass.

“This work is critical to set Aotearoa up to be able to respond to climate change as a nation,” James Shaw said.

National_Climate_Change_Risk_Assessment_Framework_.pdf

Fact sheet:

• A panel of experts led by Dr Anne Bardsley was brought together to develop the framework, which is primarily designed to be used to prepare the NCCRA. It can also be used by local government and other organisations for their own regional risk and vulnerability assessments.

• New Zealand’s first Risk Assessment is expected to be published in mid-2020.

• The framework provides the approach and methodology to be used in conducting the Risk Assessment. It includes the framing and templates, along with guidance materials that will be used to assess climate change risks at a national level.

• The Risk Assessment will gather existing evidence and knowledge about risks to New Zealand from climate change across all sectors, on an economy-wide basis, and identify gaps in the current evidence base.

• Targeted feedback has been sought from local government and iwi/Māori in developing the framework and will continue as the Risk Assessment is carried out.

• Work is being progressed on the Risk Assessment now, to ensure this important work is not delayed. The work will be undertaken on behalf of MfE by a consortium of leading technical experts.

