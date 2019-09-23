Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Team to support emergency responses up and running

Monday, 23 September 2019, 1:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Hon Peeni Henare
Minister of Civil Defence

23 September 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO


Civil Defence Minister Hon Peeni Henare today announced that the Emergency Management Assistance Team has been established and is ready to be deployed to provide support in an emergency response.

The Emergency Management Assistance Team – previously referred to as the Fly In Team – was announced last year by the Government as part of the Emergency Management System Reform, a package of improvements to New Zealand’s emergency management system.

Minister Henare today met with inaugural members of the team at the Beehive to present them with certificates of appointment.

“The government is committed to putting the safety and wellbeing of people at the heart of the emergency management system. The Emergency Management Assistance Team is a vital new capability that will help ensure that New Zealanders receive a consistent level of support in any emergency, wherever and whenever it happens. Getting the team up and running is a huge milestone that will bolster our ability to respond to emergencies,” Peeni Henare said.

“The Emergency Management Assistance Team provides a national cadre of specially trained emergency managers who can go wherever needed to assist and support local teams to manage emergencies across all hazards and risks.

“These roles demand a huge amount of skill, dedication and mana, and it was a real privilege today to meet and welcome the inaugural team members.

“The Emergency Management Assistance Team members have significant experience in crisis response and emergency management in a range of settings in New Zealand and overseas, as well as specialist skills in Public Information Management, Strategic Communications and community engagement.

Mr Henare says getting the teams established in less than 12 months has been a significant achievement, and involved extensive preparation, procurement of equipment, screening and appointment of suitable candidates, and rigorous training.

EMAT members completed an intensive residential 12 day training course including a simulated disaster which was delivered with staff support from the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, New Zealand Defence Force, Te Puni Kōkiri, and the Ministry of Health. A second round of recruitment is now underway to enable further team appointments and training in early 2020.

The EMAT members are:
• Anthony Edwards, Whanganui District Council
• (Dr) Chip Gresham, Counties Manukau DHB / New Zealand Medical Assistance Team
• Claire Brown, West Coast Civil Defence Emergency Management Group
• Daniel Neely, Wellington Region Emergency Management Office
• Doug Third, St John
• Drew Coleman, Department of Conservation
• Mark Crowe, West Coast Civil Defence Emergency Management Group
• Mark Deoki, St John
• Michele Poole, Emergency Management Otago
• Mike Gillooly, Christchurch City Council
• Ross Pringle, Christchurch City Council
• Veronica Gibson, Ministry of Social Development
• Shaneen Simpson-Almond, Te Puni Kōkiri
• Shona Morgan, Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group
• Nick Pyatt, Fire and Emergency New Zealand

The EMAT cadre is managed by Charlie Blanch, Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management (seconded from the Ministry of Health).

The Emergency Management Assistance Team has been established by the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management, and made possible by $5.2m of additional funding. The initiative is part of the Emergency Management System Reform, a range of initiatives aimed at improving the emergency management system. These include the creation of a new National Emergency Management Agency.

More information about the Emergency Management Assistance Team is available at https://www.civildefence.govt.nz/new-zealand-emergency-management-assistance-team/ .

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Testimony was given that damning evidence had been culpably ignored, lost or (deliberately?) mislaid. The systems for handling secret material from our allies were – to be charitable – only loosely observed.

Moreover… vital evidence was only belatedly made available to the inquiry, and former NZDF officers later found to be central to the events under scrutiny were strangely missing from the original witness list offered by NZDF. In short, last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

 
 

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>

ALSO:

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>

ALSO:

Aitches: Manawatū-Whanganui Region Spelling Corrected

The Manawatu-Wanganui Region will in future be correctly spelt Manawatū-Whanganui Region. The change also means the regional council will be known as the Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Council. Horizons Regional Council is the trading name for the council. More>>

PM In Japan: Jacinda Ardern’s Remarks Following Abe Summit

Today we discussed a wide range of topics. Broadly the themes were: a deeper, high-value trade and investment relationship, greater cooperation in the Pacific; and strengthening our security partnership. More>>

ALSO:

Replacing All But Chair: Twyford Appoints Five NZTA Board Members

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board... There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Mana Whenua Reach Decision On Land

Māori King Tūheitia says mana whenua have finally reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao - they want it back. More>>

ALSO:

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 