KiwiBuild continues to be a giant red flag

It’s worrying that two years into the Labour Government’s term, there are still a dozen areas where the KiwiBuild programme is considered to be high risk, National’s Housing spokesperson Judith Collins says.

KiwiBuild’s latest risk register, released under the Official Information Act, shows 12 areas with a high risk rating. The main areas of concern are the programme’s resourcing, its procurement processes, the quality of its investment decisions, and its ability to deliver.

“It didn’t take Labour long to raise the white flag with KiwiBuild, but the red flags that continue to fly over its housing programme should be of greater concern,” Ms Collins says.

“A dozen high risks would be concerning if KiwiBuild had just launched, but to still have so many after two years in Government and a nine-month reset speaks volumes about how incompetent Labour has been since day one.

“KiwiBuild has been in development, supposedly, since Annette King dreamed it up in the backseat of a car in 2012. Labour has had plenty of time to address these problems.

“New Housing Minister Megan Woods has shown she’s pretty good at apologising for Phil Twyford’s mistakes. She now needs to show what she will do to safeguard the hundreds of millions in taxpayer cash that’s been risked on underwriting KiwiBuild houses.”



