Climate emergency should see Greens grounded

28 MAY 2019



Responding to the failure of the Green Party’s proposed ‘climate emergency’ declaration today, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“National have traditionally been fast followers of the climate change activist movement, so it’s good to see Todd Muller show leadership and buck political fashions today. ‘Climate emergency’ declarations are pointless virtue-signalling gestures. They distract from core activities, they lack transparency about implications for taxpayers, and they duplicate existing climate commitments.”

“If the Greens want to display integrity over climate change, they should pledge to give up jetting around in emissions-spewing aircraft. This would save taxpayers money, follow the advice of the Ministry for the Environment, and avoid a ‘hypocrisy emergency’.”

