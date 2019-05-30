Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

LGNZ see potential in new urban development authority

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 8:55 am
Press Release: Local Government NZ


A newly announced urban development authority - Kāinga Ora–Homes and Communities – has the potential to address our housing crisis, but shouldn’t put regional New Zealand in its blind spot says LGNZ President Dave Cull.

LGNZ broadly welcomes this initiative to address the housing shortage in some of our fasting growing areas, where red tape has choked both the market and local government’s ability to provide the houses that our citizens need.

“The establishment of Kāinga Ora–Homes and Communities is a further recognition from the government that our current housing regulations are not fit for purpose,” says LGNZ President Dave Cull.

LGNZ believes the challenge will be extending the work beyond the big cities, recognising that one agency, even with the firepower of Kāinga Ora-Homes and Communities, cannot meet the housing needs across the whole country.

“While we recognise that the housing supply problem is most acute in Auckland, it is actually a nationwide problem. Housing affordability is as much a challenge to the people that live in places like Nelson, Invercargill, and Taupō, as it is to the residents of Auckland, Tauranga and Queenstown.”

Local Government New Zealand has long maintained that the only way to do that is to do root and branch reform of our urban planning and building sector legislation, and that the regulatory workarounds being extended to the UDA need to be extended to the rest of New Zealand’s communities as well.

“We look forward to working with the Minister and the new ministry on this initiative, to ensure that we have a fit for purpose regulatory regime in place that ensures New Zealanders have access to affordable housing – be they home owners or renters.”



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

ALSO:

Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 