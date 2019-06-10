Interim justice review emphasizes need for change



The PSA welcomes the interim justice report released yesterday by Te Uepū Hāpai i te Ora - the Safe and Effective Justice Advisory Group, which made a clear case for change in the criminal justice system.

The report outlined some significant findings, including the disproportionate representation of Māori in prisons, the failure of ‘tough on crime’ approaches, and victims reporting feeling revictimised by the system.

"The major issues highlighted in the report are all of great concern, and the PSA is in full support of a system transformation to address these," says national secretary Glenn Barclay.

"These are issues that should be of concern to all political parties and it is important that this review is seen as an opportunity to remove political gamesmanship from the corrections/justice arena. Substantial change is required and we all need to take a longer term view,"

"In line with this, the PSA supports the call from Chester Burrows for a cross party committee to be formed that can look at justice sector reform in an ongoing way."

The disproportionate representation of Māori in prisons, who make up 16% of the general population yet 51% of prison populations, was regularly noted as an area of high priority to be addressed.

"It is vital that the system work to better address the needs of Māori, Pacific peoples, refugee and migrant communities and minority groups, and engagement with Māori and wider minority groups on this will be crucial," says Mr Barclay.







"The PSA has for a long time emphasized the need for greater involvement of Māori in the Public Service as part of the effort to improve the responsiveness of public services. The Justice sector needs to become a better place for Māori to work, as well as there being better engagement with iwi and the wider Māori community".

While the report highlighted many problems, the PSA supports many of the suggestions to come out of the interim report including the need for a better integration between the justice and mental health systems and the need to address the siloed nature of government services.

The PSA intends to be involved actively on the next phase of the review, and PSA members working in the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Corrections will be invited to contribute.

"The PSA wants to be part of building a future-focused justice system that contributes to safety and wellbeing, and we will represent the voices of those who work in the system,"

"It is crucial that those who are working in the system are a part of the strategic discussion and formation of policies and approaches."

